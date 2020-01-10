Inter Milan’s CEO for Sport Giuseppe Marotta said that Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is among the club’s transfer targets.

The Chilean international who has amassed six goals for the Blaugrana this season so far, has been linked to the Nerazzurri for a while now. A report from Gianluca Di Marzio claimed that Vidal’s agent was in Italy.

SEE MORE: Barcelona and Juventus working on agreeing swap deal transfer

Marotta has claimed that the 32-year-old is among the club’s transfer targets. As quoted by Goal.com, he told reporters: “We’ll do something, it’s an important moment and we want to keep going. Vidal is one of our targets. As for [Tottenham playmaker Christian] Eriksen, the market closes at the end of January. We’re working hard, but to improve the quality of our squad, important signings are needed and it’s for this obvious reason that there are difficulties.”

Inter have done pretty well this season under Antonio Conte so far as they are art the top of the Serie A table above favorites Juventus. They currently have some pretty good midfielders in their squad and the addition of Vidal would bolster it. It’ll be interesting to see whether Inter can rope in Vidal or not.

The Nerazzurri play a crucial match this weekend against Atalanta at the San Siro and will be eager to secure all three points. Even though Cnte’s side are playing at home, it won’t be easy to beat La Dea who scored ten in their last two matches.