This is almost certainly the big news that Manchester United fans have been keeping an eye on this January.

Who cares about the transfer window and trying to rebuild a struggling team or the future of the manager after some poor results? Obviously the big story is the current state of Jesse Lingard’s aftershave sales.

Lingard’s had a pretty horrible few months in terms of his performances on the pitch. You can see his confidence is shot and he’s struggling to make an impact on games, with no goals or assists in the league despite making 18 appearances.

Things have taken a further turn as a report from Sportlife has looked at the current state of his aftershave product. It would appear that his own personal fragrance named “JLINGZ” is now available for the much reduced price of £15, where it previously retailed at £45.

You have to think there would be no need for this price but if the bottles were flying off the shelves, so it’s likely that business is slow and this is an attempt to get more people to buy the product.

In all seriousness these kind of stories show how far Lingard has fallen in terms of his status as a footballer. He’s struggled for a while and every story about him seems to be about his personal or business life, and not about his ability on the pitch.

It’s hard to say what would be best for him going forward. He might get some luck and suddenly get his confidence back on the pitch, but if things continue then he might need to move in an attempt to resurrect his career.

At least his fans can smell like him for only a third of the price after this announcement.