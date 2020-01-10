Inter are reportedly having trouble making progress in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, and so could switch their focus elsewhere as a result.

The Nerazzurri are having a fine season thus far, as they sit joint-top of the Serie A table locked level on points with Juventus after 18 games, but with an advantage on goal difference.

SEE MORE: Talks imminent: PL star’s agent set to negotiate contract with Euro giants following Man Utd snub

While they suffered disappointment in the Champions League, Antonio Conte will be desperate to keep their Serie A title bid going, and so reinforcements in January could be crucial to sustain their impressive form.

However, as noted by Goal Italy, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it has been suggested that they’re having trouble prising Vidal away from Barcelona and so to avoid the risk of missing out and wasting valuable time in the January transfer window, they could consider alternatives.

One of those Plan B targets could be AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as per the report, who would provide similar qualities in terms of his tenacity, combativeness and energy in the middle of the pitch to give Conte a real physical presence in that department.

While he hasn’t always impressed at their city rivals, the fact that he’s still just 23 years of age and could be a perfect fit to work with a coach like Conte could arguably make him the more sensible target.

However, the report does go on to warn that talks haven’t gone far yet as Milan would prefer an exchange of loans as they’re said to be interested in Inter winger Matteo Politano, and so it remains to be seen if the two Milan rivals can come to an agreement which satisfies all parties.