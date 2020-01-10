Juventus are reportedly looking to offload at least one more player this month, with either Emre Can or Daniele Rugani being tipped to move on.

The Bianconeri are in a strong position this season as they remain locked level on points with Inter at the top of the Serie A table while advancing to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Mattia Perin and Mario Mandzukic have already moved on this month as they look to trim their squad, and others who are perhaps considered surplus to requirements could be exiting the club too.

As reported by Goal Italy, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s suggested that Rugani and Can are the two names most at risk of facing the axe before the deadline later this month with both players struggling to cement their place in Maurizio Sarri’s plans this season.

Can has been limited to just eight appearances thus far, while Rugani has fared even worse after featuring on just three occasions for the Bianconeri.

Competition for places remains fierce in midfield and defence and so it’s questionable as to whether they’re respective situations will change any time soon, and it could lead to exits in January, as per the report above.

Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini, when he returns from injury, will keep Rugani down the pecking order, while the Juventus midfield is equally as stacked too which resulted in Can failing to even make their Champions League squad.

It’s suggested that if the right offer was to arrive for either of the pair, Juventus would certainly be ready to listen. Now much will depend on the level of interest and any forthcoming bids, as the duo are highly talented and could surely be useful elsewhere in a more prominent role.