Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Lyon duo Moussa Dembele and Houssem Aouar as they eye a potential double swoop in the future.

Aouar, 21, has impressed from midfield this season as he’s contributed five goals and five assists in 23 appearances, while Dembele has continued his steady goalscoring record with 13 goals in 27 outings.

Juventus face Lyon in the Champions League round of 16 next month and so they’ll get a closer look at the pair when they meet, but it’s suggested by Calciomercato that the reigning Serie A champions are monitoring the pair already.

That’s perhaps for two reasons, with the first being that they will be a threat when they face off to advance to the next round and so they’ll have to plan how to keep them quiet.

However, it’s added that they are also of interest from a transfer perspective too and so it remains to be seen whether or not bids are launched either this month or perhaps more likely in the summer.

It won’t be cheap though, as while Calciomercato report above that Lyon have already rejected a €45m bid for Aouar from Man City and his valuation is set to rise, The Sun note that both Chelsea and Man Utd could be eyeing £40m offers for Dembele this month.

That converts into around €47m, and so Juventus could be looking at splashing out over €90m if they wish to sign the Lyon duo.

Naturally, that’s a lot of money and so the Bianconeri will need to be certain that Aouar and Dembele can make a significant impact in Turin if they were to arrive, although as noted above, they face stiff competition for their signatures too and so there are no guarantees that they’ll land their targets.

Based on the reports, they may not have time to wait until the summer either, and so it remains to be seen if they push forward with their pursuits in this transfer window.