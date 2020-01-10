Liverpool have been handed a double boost on the injury front as Jurgen Klopp has provided updates on Fabinho and Dejan Lovren.

The Reds have continued their relentless march towards the Premier League title all season, as they currently boast a 13-point lead at the top of the table and have a game in hand.

While there was less positive news on Friday with James Milner and Naby Keita being ruled out due to muscle injuries, with the pair potentially missing games against Tottenham and Man Utd, Klopp did deliver some good news too.

Both Fabinho and Lovren are stepping up their respective comebacks after injury, adding quality and depth to the squad.

“Dejan and Fabinho we expect to be back next week in full training,” he told the club’s official site.

“That’s obviously good. If that’s then early enough for the United game, I don’t know but we will see. They work really hard in the moment and they go really through the paces, so that’s good.”

Klopp added that Xherdan Shaqiri is back training normally too, while there was a mixed assessment on Joel Matip as it appears as though he might be a little way off still.

Nevertheless, Fabinho was pivotal for the Merseyside giants prior to his setback and so his return will be a huge boost for Liverpool heading into the final few months of the season.

Lovren perhaps isn’t as important given the form of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, but the Croatian stalwart adds experience and leadership and so will no doubt be welcomed back too.

It remains to be seen when they will be ready to play, but with the fixture schedule still packed for Liverpool, they’ll need all the options that they have to continue to compete on multiple fronts.