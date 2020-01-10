Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named the Premier League Player of the month for December.

Arguably the best right-back in the world right now, the 21-year-old beat out Kevin de Bruyne, Emiliano Buendia, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Foster, Adama Traore, Danny Ings and Jamie Vardy to win the award for the very first time in his career.

SEE MORE: Liverpool injury news: Huge DOUBLE boost for Klopp as duo close in on return

Alexander-Arnold had a pretty impressive month, amassing a goal and three assists in the league. He produced one of his finest performances in a Liverpool shirt against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium a few days back, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

The 21-year-old has been in magnificent form for Liverpool this season, scoring two goals and providing ten assists in 29 appearances across all competitions so far.

Alexander-Arnold will be needed to maintain his good form if the Reds are to lift the Premier League. The 21-year-old will most likely start in tomorrow’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur at their home turf.