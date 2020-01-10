While Man Utd are seemingly sticking with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for now, their options to replace him could be reduced as Massimiliano Allegri is being linked with a return to AC Milan.

The Red Devils appear to be in it for the long haul with the Norwegian tactician, as he has been busy building a long-term plan at Old Trafford since being appointed on a permanent basis.

SEE MORE: Man Utd team news: Solskjaer confirms injury boost possible vs Norwich

However, with United still struggling to break back into the top four in the Premier League and falling short of competing for major honours, question marks will only continue to be asked of Solskjaer until he restores their former glories.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Allegri has been a long-time target for United and it has been suggested previously that he was even holding out for the job.

Things change quickly though and as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan are said to want to appoint Allegri for a second time to oversee a long-term project at the club to get them back to where they are desperate to be.

Assuming that Man Utd stick with Solskjaer, they could now miss out on Allegri if he chooses a return to San Siro in the coming months, and so there will perhaps need to be discussions at United over the situation and their plan moving forward.

Allegri has firmly established himself as one of the top coaches in Europe after winning six Serie A titles in total, one of which was with Milan in 2011, as well as a string of domestic cups.

While he has fallen short twice in his bid to win the Champions League, there is no doubt over his qualities as a coach, but it now looks as though Man Utd could be set to miss out if they did indeed have intentions of lining him up as a replacement for Solskjaer if things don’t improve.