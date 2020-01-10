Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Harry Maguire’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared as he could feature against Norwich City.

As noted by The Guardian, it had been suggested that the summer signing could be set for a significant spell on the sidelines after tearing a hip muscle.

Naturally, that could have kept him out of action for some time which would have been a major blow for the Red Devils given his importance in their backline.

However, it was then reported by the Daily Mail on Thursday that the England international’s setback wasn’t that serious and he could even be in line to feature this weekend, and that is seemingly the case as confirmed by Solskjaer when delivering his team news update ahead of his press conference on Friday.

“He’s got a chance of tomorrow so we’ll give him today training and see if he gets through that one because it wasn’t a bad one,” he told MUTV, as per the club’s official site. “We’ll see tomorrow.”

Maguire, 26, has been an ever-present in the side so far this season, making 27 appearances across all competitions as he has established himself as a fundamental figure in Solskjaer’s line-up.

In turn, even if he isn’t passed fit to face Norwich on Saturday at Old Trafford, the fact that he’s in contention would suggest that he won’t be sidelined for too long, and that will be music to the ears of the Man Utd boss and supporters after fears he could be out for a while.

United face Wolves in their FA Cup third round replay next Wednesday before taking on Liverpool at Anfield on January 19, and so they’ll hope that Maguire is ready and fully fit to be involved in those games if Saturday’s clash with Norwich comes too soon for him.