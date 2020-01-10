Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

The Spaniard has been a regular for Gli Azzurri this season, scoring a goal against Lecce and providing two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in signing the Spaniard according to Mundo Deportivo. A report from CalcioNapoli24 claims that Manchester United have also joined the race to sign Ruiz who is currently valued at £80 million. The report also suggests that the 23-year-old could leave Naples in June.

Ruiz has done well for Napoli this season so far and he could be a decent addition to Manchester United’s squad, especially if Paul Pogba leaves the club. If that happens, the Spaniard would be a suitable replacement and could also find game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Napoli would prefer having Ruiz for a few years and might try to fend off interest from any suitors by setting a high asking price for him.