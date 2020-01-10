Manchester United legend hints that Bruno Fernandes is FINALLY moving to Old Trafford

It was never clear if Bruno Fernandes was actually close to joining Manchester United in the Summer. There was plenty of talk but it felt like an agent trying to force Real Madrid into action rather than anything serious.

United have had a clear need for a top class creative midfielder for a while now, but the absence and poor form of Paul Pogba has only enhanced that need. It looks like the fans might finally get to see an exciting signing arrive at the team, with various signs that Fernandes will be moving to Old Trafford.

We recently stated that reports from Portugal had said Sporting CP’s President and Sporting Director had traveled to Manchester to discuss a deal for him, but this tweet from Rio Ferdinand might have given the game away:

Brunoooooooooooo ??? — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 10, 2020

We’ve seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer show a preference for younger talent who are unproven at the top level, but Fernandes would come in as a ready made option for the first team.

Despite playing in midfield, he scored over 30 goals last season and has double figures this term, while he’s also shown leadership skills that could be vital for the United midfield.

It’s not been confirmed yet, but the transfer is starting to look inevitable.