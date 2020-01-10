It’s hard to tell whats more surprising in this case – the fact that Man United are actively rejecting bids for someone who’s struggled for game time and doesn’t look to have a long term future at the club, or the fact that two big name clubs were looking to sign him in the first place.

It’s possible that the club are hoping to get more reinforcements in midfield before letting anyone go, but this looks to be pretty bad news for any fans who were hoping for big changes this month.

When everyone is fit it’s pretty clear that Nemanja Matic is nowhere near the first team. Injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have given him a chance in recent games, but he hasn’t exactly excelled.

He often slows the game down, he struggles to play any kind of incisive ball forward and he looks too slow for the Premier League.

A report from 101 great goals has quoted a Daily Record report in saying that United have turned down bids from Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan for the Serbian midfielder.

The midfield has been a weak point this season, with the team struggling to control games or create a lot from deep, so it’s put a lot of pressure on the defence and the forwards to try and carry the team to victory.

That’s not always been the case as they’ve suffered plenty of poor results this season, so something does need to change.