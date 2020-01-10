It’s fair to say that former Man Utd defender Paul Parker is not a huge fan of Scott McTominay, as his latest comments about the midfielder would suggest.

The 23-year-old has developed into a key figure for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, making 21 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with three goals and an assist.

SEE MORE: Man Utd could miss out on long-time managerial candidate linked with re-joining Euro giants

Currently sidelined by a knee injury, there is little doubt that United are missing his presence in the midfield, especially with Paul Pogba also currently sidelined.

However, Parker clearly isn’t impressed with the Scottish international as he has brutally criticised not only his talent, but also the level of expectation for some Man Utd fans who have bemoaned his absence in the side in recent weeks.

“Scott McTominay is a good example of the problem. He just runs around trying to kick people, thumping the badge. He’s like a modern-day Robbie Savage. You need more than that”, he told Eurosport.

“If people are saying United are missing McTominay, they’re not really Man United fans. The reason he’s out injured is because he tried to kick someone and hurt himself. If that’s what people think United are, then they weren’t around for the good times.”

Savage clearly disagreed and responded on Twitter as seen below, as he argued that McTominay deserves to play for United and has been one of their best players this season.

Nonsense, I wasn't good enough for United , he's proven he can get into team , hold his place down , be one of United's best players this season and missed when injured ! https://t.co/MRs7Xb0ZOK — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) January 9, 2020

Parker did go on to slam the entire Man Utd midfield as he believes that it is an obvious weakness in the current side, and many will likely agree with him given the lack of quality and depth in that department.

That said, it seems a little harsh to single McTominay out as he has performed well this season, but United will surely know themselves that they need to strengthen in midfield moving forward to be able to compete at the highest level again.