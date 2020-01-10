Tottenham are reportedly closing in on the signing of AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek to offer Jose Mourinho a key solution after Harry Kane’s injury.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Spurs talisman is expected to be out until April after he was forced to undergo surgery following a serious hamstring injury.

SEE MORE: Video: Tottenham urged to seal transfer of proven goal machine to cover for Harry Kane

Given how influential he is for Mourinho’s side, having bagged 17 goals in 25 games this season, it’s a huge blow for Tottenham and so they will need to address the problem with a signing this month to ensure that they have enough firepower to compete in his absence.

According to The Sun, it appears as though they are closing in on their top target, as it’s claimed that a £28m deal has been agreed for Piatek, and that a three-and-a-half-year contract will be signed while he’s set to undergo his medical in the next 48 hours.

Given the level of detail in the report, which also includes a breakdown of how Spurs will make their payments for the Polish international, it seems as though they could potentially be on the verge of a smart signing to bolster Mourinho’s attacking options.

Piatek, 24, enjoyed a stellar campaign last year as he scored 30 goals in 42 games across spells with Genoa and Milan.

Things have been a little more difficult for him so far this season as he’s managed just four goals in 17 outings, with three of those coming from the penalty spot.

In turn, he has questions to answer in terms of being labelled a one-season wonder, but with his goalscoring instincts and threat in and around the box, he could be an ideal signing for Tottenham to not only cope with Kane’s absence, but also to have quality depth and competition for places up front when the England international returns.

Time will tell if the deal gets done as heavily hinted at by the Sun, but it’s imperative that Spurs bring in another striker this month to ensure that they have goals in the side to keep them in contention on multiple fronts.