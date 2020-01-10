West Ham Utd could be busy this month in the transfer market and it’s reported that David Moyes is targeting a familiar face in Marouane Fellaini.

The Hammers currently sit down in 16th place in the Premier League table, just two points above the relegation zone, although they do have the advantage of having a game in hand on their fellow strugglers.

Results have picked up since Moyes returned for a second spell in charge as they secured a 4-0 win over relegation rivals Bournemouth, while they advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup after seeing off Gillingham last weekend.

In turn, they appear to have given themselves a timely boost and are building some momentum to move away from danger, but adding reinforcements this month could be a decisive move to ensure that they are well away from the drop come the end of the season.

With that in mind, Sky Sports report that Moyes could be targeting a third spell working with Fellaini, although it remains to be seen if they can convince him to leave Shandong Luneng.

It’s added that a proposed salary cap in China could have a major impact on player earnings moving forward, and so that could influence Fellaini’s decision when considering a potential return to the Premier League.

Ultimately though, provided that the 32-year-old still has the hunger and desire to compete at the highest level, he could be a sensible addition for Moyes as he’s a player he knows well and clearly trusts if he wishes to work with him again, and he knows how to get the best out of him after working with him at Everton and Man Utd.

Further, he has experience playing in England and has shown his quality over the years, and so he’ll be expected to be capable of making an immediate impact.

That ticks a lot of the right boxes for a side struggling at the bottom of the table, but it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs firstly, and then of course with Fellaini on personal terms.