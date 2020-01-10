Harry Maguire might get a lot of stick for not living up to expectations, but the past few days has seen a lot of Man United fans panicking about facing the remainder of the season with Phil Jones as a first choice defender.

Sky Sports reported that Maguire had suffered a hip injury and looked set for a spell on the sidelines. It wasn’t clear how long he was expected to be out for, but they spoke about trying to recall Chris Smalling from Roma so it gave the impression of a long term absence.

There’s some potentially great news for the fans as Maguire was spotted in training today:

Harry Maguire training with #mufc today. Much-needed good news after no wins in three and the amount of injured and unwell players recently

?: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/8w54e3XhA9 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 10, 2020

It’s not even the case that he’s just doing some light training to rehab the injury, The BBC reported that he could face Norwich tomorrow so you have to think that he’s fully fit and raring to go.

They do need to be careful about forcing him to play through pain in case it results in an even longer term injury, but this will come as some good news at last for the fans.