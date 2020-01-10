Juventus are reportedly planning on meeting with Paulo Dybala’s representatives in the coming weeks to discuss a contract renewal for the Argentine ace.

As noted by FourFourTwo, the 26-year-old was heavily linked with an exit from Turin last summer with both Manchester United and Tottenham paired with an interest.

It came after initial struggles to settle into Maurizio Sarri’s plans, but Dybala has since re-established himself as a key figure for the Bianconeri and has contributed nine goals and six assists in 23 appearances.

In turn, it’s starting to look as though it worked out perfectly for the reigning Serie A champions and the Argentine international that he stayed, and now he could commit his long-term future by signing a new contract.

According to Goal Italy, Juventus are said to be preparing a renewal offer for their star forward, and that talks are expected with his entourage in the next few weeks.

While it’s added that it will likely be a calm and relaxed approach from Juve to get a deal done, it’s also suggested that Dybala could get around a €3m-a-year pay rise and with his current deal set to expire in 2022, that will surely be extended too.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for an agreement to be reached without any complications between the two parties. Given Dybala’s renewed importance to Juventus and his potential desire to remain in Italy and win more major trophies with the club though, if the financial side of things can be agreed upon, there doesn’t seem to be much to suggest that there could be a repeat of exit talk from last summer in the near future.