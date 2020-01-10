Transfer boost for Man United as club President travels to Manchester to negotiate deal for Bruno Fernandes

Just when it seemed that Manchester United wouldn’t be doing anything this month, it looks like they could be close to addressing a major problem position.

It’s fair to say that they aren’t just one player away from becoming a great team again, there are plenty of weaknesses in the squad, but the lack of a top class number 10 has really hampered them this season.

Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard haven’t looked capable of being the creative force that United need this season so someone with a history of scoring and creating chances could be huge for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while, but it finally looks like something might be happening. According to Record in Portugal, Sporting CP’s President and Sporting director have traveled to Manchester to discuss the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

He scored 31 goals last season and already has 13 this term, so he could provide a genuine goal scoring threat as well as linking the attack and midfield.

There’s no indication over how much the fee would be at this point, but the two most important people at Sporting have traveled to negotiate, so this could be excellent news for United fans.