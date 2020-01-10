Video: Chelsea stars past and present love John Terry’s throwback Instagram post involving Diego Costa

John Terry has posted a throwback video from the 2014/15 season and it involves a certain Diego Costa having a sparring session with the Chelsea physio.

It’s important to note that it’s all in jest, as the howls of laughter from the rest of the Chelsea squad can attest to, with Billy McCulloch throwing bombs at the Spaniard and largely missing.

Costa for his part shows a bit more poise and show-boating as the superior athlete, but nonetheless, it appears as though every player found the whole thing hilarious.

Terry decided it was time to bring it out this week and while it would have been a wonderful trip down memory lane for the players involved that season, it also seemingly had many current stars in stitches too.

As seen in the comments section of the post below, Costa himself, Cesc Fabregas, Thibaut Courtois, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Nathan Ake and Nathaniel Chalobah were all left in stitches over the video, which has had over half a million views in just 15 hours.

We’ve got Terry to thank for this one as he’s let us inside the mad world of both Costa and McCulloch…