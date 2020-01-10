Video: “If you don’t believe, get out” Funny Jose Mourinho press conference as he discusses Spurs defeating Liverpool

We’ve seen enough of Jose Mourinho over the years to know that his press conferences can be unpredictable, this one was funny but also incredibly uneasy at the same time.

In a weird way he comes across as far more sinister when he’s happy and joking. When he’s furious and finding excuses then everyone’s used to that, but the jovial mood is a difficult one to figure out.

He was discussing the possibility of Spurs defeating Liverpool tomorrow, and even uses a terrified club employee as part of his act:

? – “We believe – if you don’t believe, get out!” Jose Mourinho says only two people at Friday’s press conference expect Tottenham to upset Liverpool – himself and the club’s head of communications. ? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 10, 2020

“If you don’t believe get out man.” ? Jose Mourinho was in fine form during his press conference ahead of Liverpool pic.twitter.com/nyvQeYSn5o — Tottenham News (@Spurs_fl) January 10, 2020

Spurs are at home but they go into the game without Harry Kane and face a Liverpool team yet to lose this season. Historically this seems like the kind of game where Mourinho would produce a defensive masterclass and come away with a win, but even he knows that very few people think his team can do it.