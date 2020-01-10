Video: Man United youngster Timothy Fosu-Mensah denied by great save after running the length of the pitch

It must be tough to come back from a long term injury when you’re a young player trying to establish yourself at a top club.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah has spent the last couple of seasons out on loan but hadn’t done enough to prove he should be a first team option at United, but this could actually work out in his favour.

He’s recently started his comeback for the U23 side and this clip looks like men against boys as he drives the length of the pitch before a fine save from the keeper denies him:

The first team needs some help in defence and he might get a chance to show what he can do. Harry Maguire’s fitness is in question while Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof have some major flaws.

It might be a tough sell to the fans if he plays rather than a new signing, but he’s quick and good with the ball at his feet so he looks like the ideal partner for Maguire on paper.

If he can show this attacking intent at senior level, then he could endear himself to the fans even more quickly.