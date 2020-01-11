Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will reportedly have transfer talks with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Currently valued at €15 million according to Transfermarkt, the 27-year-old hasn’t been a regular for the Gunners this season, making only ten appearances across all competitions. He has managed to find the net once in a Europa League fixture against Vitoria Guimaraes.

SEE MORE: Mesut Ozil takes thinly veiled swipe at Unai Emery as he praises Mikel Arteta’s impact

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (as cited by the Daily Star), Mustafi’s agent will fly to Istanbul to discuss a January transfer with Galatasaray. The report also claims that Fatih Terim is looking for some defensive reinforcements and the German centre-back is someone the club are targeting.

Galatasaray are currently 7th in the Super Lig table with 27 points, ten behind leaders Sivasspor. The club needs some defensive reinforcements now and someone like Mustafi who has played in the Premier League could be a useful signing for them.

The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and maybe a move to the Turkish giants could be best for him as he could find ample first-team opportunities there.