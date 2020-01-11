Arsenal’s Aubameyang sends classy message to Palace’s Max Meyer after horror red card tackle

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has posted a classy get well soon message to Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer on social media.

Aubameyang was sent off for a reckless challenge on the ace during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with the Eagles earlier today. Take a look at the tackle that led to Meyer being forced off here.

The incident actually saw the forward’s initial yellow card upgraded to a red after the referee consulted with VAR.

Here’s what Aubameyang wrote:

“Hopefully Max Meyer get well soon.”

“I really didn’t want to challenge him so hard and I appreciate that the boys fought hard to take that win but unfortunately we come back with a draw, we keep going.”

Take a look at the Arsenal skipper’s Instagram post below:

As of now there’s been no update from Palace on Meyer’s injury.

Mikel Arteta has suffered a massive blow following his clinical striker’s sending off, the Gunners will now be without Aubameyang for three games – including one against rivals Chelsea.