Barcelona will reportedly have to make a decision on a new offer from Inter as they continue their pursuit of midfield stalwart Arturo Vidal.

The Italian giants are currently locked level on points with rivals Juventus at the top of the Serie A table as they look set for a fascinating title battle this season.

In turn, any reinforcements in January could be decisive for either club, and it appears as though Antonio Conte is keen on a reunion with a player he knows well and one that has the experience and quality to make an immediate impact.

As reported by Calciomercato, it has been suggested that Inter have launched a new offer for Vidal, consisting of an initial €2m loan move for the rest of the season with a €15m option to buy, taking the entire operation up to €17m.

It’s added that the numbers are close to what Barcelona are said to be demanding for their combative midfielder, but it remains to be seen whether or not it’s enough to convince them to green light an exit this month.

Further, it’s suggested that with doubts over coach Ernesto Valverde’s future at the Nou Camp, perhaps Barcelona will have to wait until a successor is appointed to understand whether or not Vidal is part of his plans.

From Vidal’s perspective, the 32-year-old has made 21 appearances so far this season, but a large majority of those outings have been off the bench.

With that in mind, perhaps the chance of a more prominent role under Conte at Inter could be an appealing challenge, while with the fierce competition for places in midfield at Barcelona still, it doesn’t appear as though his situation will change any time soon.

That said, it all still seemingly hinges on whether or not Barcelona are satisfied with Inter’s latest offer to allow him to move on.