Chelsea suffered a major blow this week as they confirmed that N’Golo Kante has picked up another injury setback which ruled him out against Burnley.

The Blues have won just two of their last five Premier League games but have still managed to keep hold of fourth spot in the table.

With their rivals closing the gap though, Frank Lampard will hope that they can get back to winning ways when they host Burnley at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

However, they’ll have to do so without Kante, as the club confirmed in their tweet below that the French international was ruled out of the match-day squad after picking up a hamstring injury in training on Friday.

Given the influence the 28-year-old is capable of having in the Chelsea midfield, that’s a big blow for Lampard and as with any hamstring injury, it will be tricky to manage Kante and ensure that he doesn’t come back too soon and suffers a fresh setback.

It hasn’t been a great season for the World Cup winner already given he’s been limited to 18 appearances across all competitions, as he picked up two injuries earlier in the campaign which sidelined him for six league outings.

In turn, Chelsea will hope that this latest blow isn’t serious, but time will whether it’s just the Burnley game that Kante misses with clashes against Newcastle United, Arsenal and Hull City still to come this month as they look to hold onto fourth spot and advance in the FA Cup.