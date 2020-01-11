The only surprising thing about Oliver Giroud’s exit from Chelsea is how long it seems to be taking. It’s been talked about for most of this season yet it still seems the club are desperate to squeeze every last bit of value out of him.

It’s become clear that Tammy Abraham is the man that Frank Lampard trusts to lead the line for his team this season, while the Frenchman hasn’t scored in the league at all.

At the age of 33 he can’t afford to be sitting around on the bench, especially when it’s possible that Euro 2020 will be his last major international tournament. He’s vitally important to France and the way that they play, but he needs to be fit to ensure he makes the squad.

The latest update from Fabrizio Romano suggests that he has agreed personal terms to join Inter Milan, but it seems the clubs are yet to agree on a fee:

Olivier Giroud is getting closer to Inter. The French striker agreed personal terms yesterday (contract until June 2022) – now Inter and Chelsea are ‘close and confident’ to find total agreement on next days (around €5/6M to Chelsea). ?? #transfers #Chelsea #Inter #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2020

That does sound like some progress as an article from The Metro yesterday suggested that Inter wanted to pay €4m but Chelsea were holding out for €10m. It looks like they might meet in the middle, which would be best for everyone involved.

Inter would get their man, Giroud would play more often and Chelsea could collect a fee and get him off the wage bill.