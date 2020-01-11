Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

The Belgian international has done well for Gli Azzurri this season so far, amassing nine goals and four assists in 22 appearances across all competitions. Mertens’ current contract with Napoli expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new one.

SEE MORE: Chelsea star prefers a move to Euro giants, transfer could be worth over £100m

Express claimed a few days back that Arsenal contacted the Serie A side regarding the availability of the 32-year-old who could cost them £10 million. French outlet Le 10 Sport state that Chelsea are also interested in signing Mertens and so are Inter Milan.

The 32-year-old has been in pretty decent form for Napoli this season and it seems that he still has a few years left in him. Chelsea’s current centre-forward options include Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud and Mertens’ compatriot Michy Batshuayi.

Giroud has been linked to a move away from Stamford Bridge lately with Metro claiming that the Frenchman has agreed to join Inter Milan but the Blues want €10 million him.

Mertens would be a fine addition to Chelsea’s squad and there’s a good chance he could give some competition to Tammy Abraham for a place in the starting lineup.