Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante reportedly wants a move to Real Madrid.

One of the best midfielders in the world, the French international has featured in 18 matches for the Blues across all competitions this season so far, scoring three goals.

According to the Sun, Kante wants a new challenge and is eyeing a move to Real Madrid with Bayern Munich and Juventus also interested in him. The report also claims that Los Blancos may have to pay over a £100 million to land him and President Florentino Perez is not very eager to splash the cash as he feels that the club have sufficient quality in midfield.

Kante has had some very good years at Chelsea, winning a Premier League title, an FA Cup and a Europa League with them. The 28-year-old has amassed 11 goals and seven assists in 160 appearances for the Blues across all competitions.

Real Madrid already have a strong midfield in the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modridc and Federico Valverde. Even though Kante would bolster their squad, it would be a bit redundant to have him unless any of the aforementioned players leave the club.