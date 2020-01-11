‘Clueless’ – These Manchester United fans on Solskjaer’s ‘awful’ lineup vs Norwich

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made four changes to the Manchester United side that were defeated by cross-town rivals Manchester City in a 3-1 defeat on Tuesday night ahead of this afternoon’s clash with Norwich.

The Old Trafford outfit need to bounce back after being embarrassed by their rivals.

Theres just one change in defence with England star Harry Maguire replacing Phil Jones. In midfield Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata enter the fray for Jesse Lingard and Dan James.

Anthony Martial comes into the team for promising youngster Mason Greenwood to perhaps lead the line for the Red Devils.

It will be interesting to see if Martial and Marcus Rashford are both playing central roles this afternoon or if one of the attackers will feature on the wing.

Here’s how the Red Devils will line-up against the Canaries:

Team sheet: in ?? Our #MUNNOR starting XI looks like this ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 11, 2020

Check out how some United supporters reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

Mata over Greenwood. Ole is acc clueless — Jake? (@UnitedJake_) January 11, 2020

Awful team — ISAAC ? (@lsaacUtd) January 11, 2020

Maguire should not be starting this game. This is why we have an injury crises — Tommy Vercetti (@WeLiiveBaby) January 11, 2020

Good joke — Oles_United (@Oles_United) January 11, 2020

state of that — Ellis (@EllisJP_) January 11, 2020

What does Gomes have to do to start man… — Oscar. ?? (@_UnitedOscar) January 11, 2020

Why mata starting? Sackable offense — FC Greenwood (@sanchezfredpog) January 11, 2020

United are currently sitting sixth in the Premier League, the Red Devils need a comfortable start to the new year in order to give themselves a fighting chance of finishing in the top four this season.

Norwich are bottom of the league, United need to make a statement this afternoon to prove that they are really capable of getting their season back on track.