Real Madrid are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal to sign Flamengo youngster Reinier Jesus as it could be completed next week.

Despite still being just 17 years of age, the talented starlet has been busy making a positive impression in his homeland for Flamengo while he has been capped by Brazil up to U17 level.

With a bright future ahead of him, it seems only natural that he will eventually end up playing in Europe, and it appears as though Real Madrid could be closing in on signing him this month.

As reported by Calciomercato, Madrid officials have travelled to Brazil to carry out the relevant medical tests on Reinier, while it’s noted that he is expected to sign his contract with the Spanish giants on January 19, as that is when he’ll turn 18 and can sign a professional deal.

Further, it’s noted that Real Madrid will splash out €35m to take him to the Bernabeu, and so they clearly feel confident in his ability to be a crucial figure in the long-term future.

It’s seemingly part of their recent transfer strategy having also signed Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, and so it would appear as though Reinier could be the latest talented Brazilian teenager to make the big move to the Spanish capital.

Given Zinedine Zidane continues to keep Madrid in contention for major trophies this season as they firmly remain in the hunt for the La Liga title, Champions League and domestic honours, it appears as though they can still get more out of stalwarts such as Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

In turn, that gives them the opportunity to think about the long-term picture, and it seems as though they’re taking that chance to add top young talent to their squad with Reinier set to become the latest to arrive it seems, based on the report above.

Meanwhile, as per respected journalist Fabrizio Romano in his tweet below, it’s also suggested that Reinier will put pen to paper on a five-year deal.