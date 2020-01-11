Spurs fans will probably be hoping for another attacking option to arrive in January following an injury to Harry Kane, so this might not be what they were expecting.

Despite that, a player with some potential who can cover a few different positions is never a bad thing, and it looks like they are close to securing that with a loan deal for Gedson Fernandes:

Tottenham close to sealing loan deal for Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes | @davehytnerhttps://t.co/sITqwTGxeb — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 11, 2020

The Guardian indicate that it will be an 18 month loan deal and it could be confirmed as early as next week. They also suggest that West Ham, Man United and Everton were interested in doing a deal for him, so it sounds like Spurs have beaten some competition to secure his signature.

It’s not clear if there will be an option to buy him at the end of the deal, but it does sound like Fernandes’ agent has close links with Jose Mourinho and that may have played a big part in the Benfica man going to Spurs.

He’s listed as a midfielder but he can cover either full back spot as well, which could be important to Mourinho as Spurs have often looked weak in those spots.

He’s not a regular for Benfica so it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the Premier League, but he has played for Portugal and seems to have plenty of potential.