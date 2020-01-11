If you look at things generally, Barcelona are well set up to have a terrific season. They sit top of La Liga and are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, but something isn’t right.

It might be a push to say they only sit top of the league because Real Madrid have been poor this season, but Ernesto Valverde’s team have started to get a reputation for bottling the big games, and it could cost him his job.

There’s been a few mutterings about his future after they threw away a lead against Atletico in the Super Cup, but now it looks like something is going to happen.

Firstly Fabrizio Romano commented on Twitter that the Inter CEO has talked about a possible deal for Arturo Vidal, but openly admitted that Ernesto Valverde’s situation was holding the deal up for now:

Inter CEO Marotta about Arturo Vidal: “He’d be an important player for us. We’re in talks with Barcelona but it’ll depend by many factors… I’m told Barça manager Valverde position is under discussion at the club so we’ll see what will happen”. ? #Barcelona #Inter #Vidal — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2020

When you combine that with a report from AS which claims someone else has been offered the job, then it’s starting to look like Valverde could be gone.

They claim that Barca have offered the job to Xavi, a club legend who currently manages Al-Sadd in Qatar. It’s become fashionable for teams to offer the job to former favourites, but it’s something that Barca have done for years.

There’s no way of telling how successful he will be based on his time in Qatar, but it’s starting to look like Valverde won’t last the season.