Chris Waddle is of the opinion that Tottenham Hotspur should try to sign Olivier Giroud.

The French striker has made only seven appearances for Chelsea this season so far, scoring a goal against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. Giroud has now become the club’s third-choice striker with Frank Lampard preferring Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi ahead of him.

Waddle said that the 33-year-old is getting better and advised Tottenham to make a move form. Speaking to Racing Post, the former Spurs man said: “Olivier Giroud seems to be one of the big-name stars being linked with Spurs and I’m sure there are a number of clubs looking at the French World Cup winner. I like Giroud. I know he misses a few but he scores them as well which tells me he knows where to find space in the box to accumulate chances. Indeed, he’s getting better with age.”

Given how well Tammy Abraham is doing, it seems very unlikely that Giroud will get much game time later in the season. Even though he’s still a regular with the France national team, lack of first-team football might jeopardize the 33-year-old’s chances of making the squad for next summer’s Euros. Hence a move away from Stamford Bridge might be good for him.

Giroud has been linked to Inter Milan lately with Metro claiming that the Frenchman has agreed to join the Nerazzurri.

Tottenham will be without Harry Kane for a few months and the only other centre-forward they have now is Troy Parrott. At such a crucial stage in the season, Spurs need an experienced striker and Giroud could just be the option for them.

The North London could try taking him on loan for the remainder of the season instead of signing him on a permanent basis.