Chelsea manager Frank Lampard feels that his team must improve their performances at home if they are to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

The Blues have done pretty well under the 41-year-old in 2019/20 so far. They are currently fourth in the Premier League table with 36 points.

This season, Chelsea’s away performances have been much better than those at home, beating Arsenal and Tottenham in their own backyards. The Blues have secured only 14 points at home while garnering 22 in away fixtures. Lampard feels that Chelsea should improve their performances at Stamford in order to cement their place in the top-four.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the Blues manager said: “We want to win at home, we are striving to get in the top four – I think it would be a big achievement if we can do it and if you can’t win your home games of course that is going to be something that compromises that. Every home game you would want to win, within reason, you understand how tough the league is and nothing is given, but we are in a spot and I don’t mind the pressure. I don’t mind talking about it because I think we have to accept it is there.

“As players and the stadium [on Saturday], I think we can all work together to try create something, an atmosphere that is going to be positive because I don’t want to sound like I am beating them every day with these stats and numbers – I’m not – I need them to be confident but also we are at the elite sport where you have to produce. We have to produce in front of goal at home.”

Chelsea have a very good chance of getting top four and if they play at home like they do in the away games, the Blues might even stand a chance of finishing higher than fourth in the Premier League table.

Lampard’s side lost their last two home games against Bournemouth and Southampton and will be eager to secure all three points against Burnley at Stamford Bridge today.