Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised defender David Luiz and feels that he should be a leader for the team because of his experience and success.

The Brazilian centre-back joined the Gunners from Chelsea last summer and has made 22 appearances for the Gunners so far, scoring twice against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace. Luiz and Arsenal’s backline struggled for consistency and have conceded 30 goals in the Premier League so far.

Arteta said that he has been pleased with the 32-year-old and feels that he should be a leader to his teammates. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Spaniard said: “Yes, that’s what I wanted to demand of him. He is a player that has won more trophies than anybody else in that dressing room.

“We have to use that in a very powerful way. I wanted him to step up, I wanted him to put all his qualities – his personality and his experience – towards the team and he made a big step forward. I am very, very pleased with him.

“In the games he has played under me so far he has been terrific. His attitude in training, the way he communicates with his team-mates, his desire to still learn, it’s superb. I am delighted with him.”

Luiz has done fairly well under Arteta so far and will be needed to produce much better performances if Arsenal are to move higher up in the Premier League table. The Gunners are currently tenth with 27 points, nine behind the top four. At this stage, their best chance of reaching next season’s Champions League is by winning the Europa League.

Luiz should start in today’s match against Crystal Palace and will be hoping to put on an impressive performance.