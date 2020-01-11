Noted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Real Madrid have signed Brazilian teenager Reinier Jesus on a five-year deal.

The 17-year-old currently plies his trade in Flamengo, amassing six goals and two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. Reinier was linked to Real Madrid lately with Goal.com claiming that Los Blancos have had a bid of €35 million accepted.

Romano has said that the 17-year-old has passed his medical and will sign a five-year contract with the La Liga giants. He wrote on Twitter: “Reinier from Flamengo to Real Madrid is a done deal. Total agreement reached and also medicals ok. He’ll sign his contract for 5 years.”

If this is to be true, then Reinier will be a pretty suitable signing for Real Madrid. However, given the amount of quality Los Blancos have in midfield, it seems highly unlikely that the 17-year-old will find first-team opportunities under Zinedine Zidane. There’s a good chance that Reinier will spend his time in the youth team.

Real Madrid play their Supercopa de Espana final against rivals Atletico Madrid tomorrow and will be hoping to lift the trophy for the 11th time in their history.