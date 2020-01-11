Juventus are reportedly prepared to include Federico Bernardeschi in a swap deal as they set their sights on two Roma players in the summer.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make a positive impact so far this season, as he’s managed to contribute just one goal and no assists in 18 appearances for the Bianconeri.

With competition for places fierce in the final third in Turin, that simply isn’t going to be good enough to earn a long-term starting berth, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and others vying for a spot in attack.

In turn, while he has seemingly been a useful figure for Maurizio Sarri this year, Juve could arguably be open to an upgrade where possible, and that could mean an exit for Bernardeschi in the summer.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Stampa, it’s suggested that should Roma be forced to consider an exit for either Lorenzo Pellegrini or Nicolo Zaniolo this summer due to financial issues, Juventus would be willing to offer a Bernardeschi swap deal to prise one of them away from the Stadio Olimpico.

Both Pellegrini and Zaniolo have impressed for the capital club and would certainly add more quality to the Juve squad if they were able to prise either away, but much will seemingly depend on Roma’s ability to qualify for the Champions League as that could give them the necessary financial boost to not have to consider offers for their top players.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but the report is surely a concern for Bernardeschi if Juventus are willing to sacrifice him in order to land one of their top targets. That said, if he can prove his worth between now and the end of the season, perhaps that will change their strategy for the summer transfer window.