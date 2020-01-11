‘Let’s roll them over’ – These Liverpool fans on ‘perfect’ lineup against Spurs

Liverpool are back to full strength ahead of this evening’s mammoth clash with Tottenham Hotspur after seeing their second-string beat rivals Everton in the FA Cup last weekend.

At the back, Alisson will be protected by Trent Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum will be joined by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield, the England international is starting after returning from injury against Everton.

Jurgen Klopp’s deadly trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino may be hoping to target Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga, who will be making his Premier League debut today.

Here’s how Liverpool will line-up against Jose Mourinho’s side:

Check out what some Reds think of Klopp’s teamsheet:

WHAT A LINEUP — Samue (@SamueILFC) January 11, 2020

WHAT A TEAMMM — Vik?? (@LFCVik) January 11, 2020

What a team! Let’s roll them over at their new stadium ? — MT (@MT_Futbol) January 11, 2020

Perfect line up — Jeff_Tymer ????????? (@Jeff_Tymer_) January 11, 2020

Chambooooo masterclass incoming — . (@wellihavenothin) January 11, 2020

No way Tottenham is escaping this one — AYOMIDE ? (@Itzaysmush) January 11, 2020

Jose Mourinho has the difficult task of trying to keep the league leaders at bay this evening. The Reds look unstoppable right now and it’s hard to see them slipping up against Spurs today.

Klopp’s men will be hoping to extend their already massive lead at the top of the Premier League table with an emphatic victory today.