Aston Villa have had a poor run of results and it’s easy to see why the fans might be nervous about their Premier League status, but things are starting to look up.

Defensively they were all over the place in December and it almost looked like the opposition would score on every attack. Things got worse as Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

It’s not easy to sign a top class keeper in January, realistically it’s going to be someone who’s out of favour or someone from a lower level looking to make the step up, so it’s a risk either way.

It seems that Villa have decided on the experienced route, as they’ve signed former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina from AC Milan. The BBC reported that it’s a loan deal until the end of the season.

It does seem like the perfect signing but it must be remembered that he’s 37 and hasn’t played much in his last two seasons, so it could take him a few games to get his sharpness back.

He’s vastly experienced in the league with almost 300 Premier League appearances for Liverpool and 834 in total in his career, so it will be interesting to see how he fares.

He was prone to an error in the rare appearances he made for Milan, but Villa need him to be at his best as they battle to avoid the drop.