Man Utd are reportedly preparing a possible £55m bid to finally land the signature of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes this month.

The 25-year-old is enjoying another fine season for the Portuguese giants, bagging 13 goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances.

He is surely now ready for the step up to the next level to test himself, and it appears as though talk of a move to Man Utd has been reignited this month.

According to the Daily Mail, United are lining up a possible £55m bid to prise him away, and it’s suggested that there could be real progress made as representatives of all parties were involved in discussions on Friday over a deal for this month.

Further, it’s noted how Fernandes was targeted by Man Utd last summer, and so they’ll be hoping that they can finally get a deal over the line this time round to add a top-class individual to the squad.

Given his technical quality, creative ability and eye for goal, the Portuguese international would certainly add a useful new dynamic to the Man Utd XI with his threat through the middle to complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

It’s an area which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to strengthen as aside from the injuries suffered by Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard simply haven’t been effective enough and so Fernandes could be a crucial solution to a major problem in the current line-up.

That said, time will tell if a deal can be done in January, as evidently the speculation over Fernandes has been ongoing for some time and yet he has remained a Sporting player.