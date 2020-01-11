It’s well known that Manchester United and Arsenal have had defensive issues this season, so the transfer window was always going to throw up a lot of rumours for any defenders who might be available.

Both clubs are in a similar state just now of under-achieving so it’s not a surprise that they are being linked with the same players. Watford’s Belgian centre back Christian Kabasele is the latest man to be linked with both teams:

EXCLU – Mercato : Manchester United et Arsenal pensent à Kabasele (Watford) https://t.co/ukJAd1BAAW pic.twitter.com/XFUxp2guZA — le10sport (@le10sport) January 11, 2020

It would be a surprising move for both teams with Watford struggling this season and Kabasele being a key member of their team, but they have started to turn things around so perhaps that’s attracted some attention.

It probably wouldn’t be seen as a long term option for either team, he turns 29 next month so he would probably be a stop-gap for a couple of seasons but he might still represent an upgrade on their existing options.

He’s aggressive and a solid defender when he plays well, so it could indicate that both sides just want someone who can do the basics well and give the team a platform to build from.

There’s nothing to suggest any deal is close or even how much he might cost at this point, but he could be another name to watch out for – especially if the window drags on with no other signings and both teams continue to struggle at the back.