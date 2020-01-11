According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United star Ashley Young has agreed to personal terms with Italian giants Inter Milan ahead of a January move.

Romano adds that talks between the two clubs are ongoing but that the Red Devils are keen on finalising a deal for the 34-year-old ‘immediately’.

It’s added that the England international has provisionally accepted an 18-month contract with Antonio Conte’s side.

Young has been a reliable servant since joining from Aston Villa eight-and-a-half-years ago for a fee of £17m, as per BBC Sport.

The one-time winger has transitioned into a full-back for the Red Devils over the last couple of years.

Whilst Young may never have been the side’s best performer, his attitude and commitment to the Manchester outfit can never be questioned.

Young will be linking up with former Manchester United teammates Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in Italy.

His experience and versatility could prove to be extremely valuable to a side that are hoping to put a stop to Juventus’ domestic dominance this season with a shock Serie A triumph.