Loyalty and respect is a pretty fragile thing in football, especially from a club’s point of view. There are very few players in the world who will stay at the same place for their whole career, so most players will experience a club wanting to get rid of them at least once.

Emre Can didn’t have the best departure from Anfield when he left for Juventus, but it seems that he still respects his old club enough to reject Manchester United.

A report from Talksport has looked at Can’s decision to reject United, and they point to the circumstances around his departure from Liverpool. They state that he left on a free and angered a lot of fans with his decision, so it’s surprising to see him take this stance.

It’s also possible that he just didn’t fancy the move and this was a nice way to spin things in case he ever wanted to return to Anfield in the future, but it certainly seems clear that he won’t be going to Manchester.

It’s a blow for United because he’s exactly the kind of player they could do with. He’s a great player who can play in midfield or defence, so that versatility could’ve been perfect for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In recent weeks injuries to Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay have left them short in those areas and the German would’ve been able to cover all of those roles.

Liverpool fans will be hoping he doesn’t make the move to United after this, or his reputation and legacy at Anfield could be even more tainted.