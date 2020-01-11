Marcus Rashford’s lovely message after reaching 200 games for Man United

Marcus Rashford has shared a lovely message on social media after becoming the third youngest player to reach 200 appearances for Manchester United.

The 22-year-old reserved some praise for the two Manchester United greats – Ryan Giggs and George Best, who are the only two players to reach 200 outings for the Red Devils quicker than the lightning-fast striker.

Rashford celebrated his wonderful achievement with a brace against nailed-on relegation candidates Norwich City. The ace was arguably Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side’s best performer this afternoon.

Take a look at Rashford’s post after the match below:

Beyond proud to become the 3rd youngest player to hit 200 @ManUtd games ??? Can’t put into words what it means to follow Giggsy and George Best. Two goals and three points completes a perfect day ?? pic.twitter.com/X4g72EMH0S — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 11, 2020

United fans will also love one of the forward’s follow up tweets:

In 133 top-flight appearances, Rashford has managed to score 41 goals and provide 18 assists. The England international has been phenomenal for the Red Devils over the last couple of months.

The forward has shown his impressive work-rate and brilliant character to flourish as United’s main man, despite a difficult start to the season.

Rashford is one of the Premier League’s hottest strikers right now and it would be great to see the ace carry this red-hot form into this summer’s European Championships with England.