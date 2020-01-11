Mikel Arteta slams Arsenal’s ‘unacceptable’ defending against Crystal Palace

Mikel Arteta told BT Sport after Arsenal’s draw against Crystal Palace that his side’s defending was ‘unacceptable’.

The newly-appointed Gunners boss believed that Arsenal’s backline ‘completely switched off’ for Jordan Ayew’s goal.

Ayew drew the Eagles level with an effort that was deflected into the back of the net by David Luiz.

‘Unacceptable’ seems a bit of a harsh take from Arteta but perhaps his comments will spark higher standards in defence – which would do the north London outfit a world of good.

Whilst there was no major defensive blunder in the build-up to the goal, it’s clear to see that Ayew – a player whose been on fire this season, was left completely unmarked by the Gunners.

Take a look at what the Spaniard has to say on his side’s performance below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"The first 35 minutes is exactly what I want our Arsenal team to play like." ? "We switched off for their goal, it's unacceptable and I'm really upset with that." ? Mikel Arteta speaks to @DesKellyBTS after the Gunners were pegged back at Selhurst Park… pic.twitter.com/ozUvyzpLjH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 11, 2020

Arsenal seemed to be quite unlucky against Roy Hodgson’s side this afternoon, the Gunners should work on being more clinical when they have a lead to extinguish their opponents chances of getting back into games.