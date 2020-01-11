‘Pathetic’ – These Arsenal fans react after Gunners draw against Crystal Palace

Arsenal had to settle for a point against Crystal Palace this afternoon. The Gunners took an early lead in the clash after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s clinical finish in the 12th minute.

Mikel Arteta’s side did look as though they were in control for most of the clash but they were ultimately punished for making their dominance count.

Jordan Ayew equalised after a stroke of luck and things went from bad to worse when skipper Aubameyang was sent off for a challenge that was initially ruled as a yellow card on Eagles ace Max Meyer.

Take a look at the tackle here, it certainly doesn’t paint Aubameyang in a good light, perhaps VAR has made the right decision here.

Here’s how some Arsenal supporters reacted to today’s performance:

Pathetic. 20 minutes of a decent display and the rest was just awful! — Jason O’ Hara (@Yurt1992) January 11, 2020

Pathetic game of football that — james hopton (@jameshopton2010) January 11, 2020

Get Mikel Arteta new players please. — Karabo_afc?? (@_kaysway_) January 11, 2020

Crap performance and another crap away performance. Far to much side to side, backwards play. No energy, intensity and quality. Far cry from United performance. — Anthony Clyde (@anthony_clyde3) January 11, 2020

Deserved red card ozil awful again and Pepe not much better . — Liam (@toolapc1) January 11, 2020

another draw, what is the point? — Sameer (@afcnine) January 11, 2020

Emery would have lost that. We go again. — Padge mc laughlin (@LaughlinPadge) January 11, 2020

Arteta has a lot to answer for!!! ??? — arsenalmad79Reloaded (@arsenalmad37) January 11, 2020

After this afternoon’s draw the Gunners are sitting 10th in the Premier League, 8 points off fourth-placed Chelsea who will be extend this lead with a victory against Burnley later today.

Whilst some fans have been sceptical after Arsenal’s draw, things certainly seem to be improving under Arteta.

The Gunners really need to start being more clinical when they have a lead to extinguish the chance for their opponents to get back into games.