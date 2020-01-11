Photo: Harry Kane shares image of his injury after surgery and provides injury update

It’s hard to tell from tonight’s game what Jose Mourinho has planned when it comes to replacing Harry Kane while he’s out injured.

It looks like Lucas Moura might be trusted to play up front, but Mourinho is known for changing things up when he plays against the best teams so the next few games should give us a better indication.

It’s still not clear how long he’ll be out for, but this tweet from Kane certainly looks like good news:

Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now! #COYS pic.twitter.com/7fCdRY34Xp — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 11, 2020

It’s not just Tottenham fans who will be interested in his recovery, we’re edging closer to Euro 2020 so England supporters will be hoping that he returns to full fitness before the tournament, as long as he isn’t on set-pieces this time.