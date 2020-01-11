Liverpool have been in the news a lot recently for their record breaking run and general brilliance, but this is something that few people saw coming.

It’s unlikely that Hugh Jackman has modeled himself on Jurgen Klopp, but he recently uploaded an image to his social media and loads of fans started to make comparisons to the Liverpool boss:

Happy to be here … if only for a day. #Dali pic.twitter.com/rqIOB0WrO0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 11, 2020

Not gonna lie, for a moment I thought Jurgen Klopp had hacked your account. — satan claus (@s8n_claus) January 11, 2020

You looking like Jurgen Klopp. — Kojo Mellberg™ ??? (@CRoM3llberg_7) January 11, 2020

Jurgen Klopp doppelgänger — Mish (@welshmish) January 11, 2020

If they ever make a movie about Liverpool… pic.twitter.com/B86EpAolIK — Kevin Snell (@snellkm) January 11, 2020

Swear I just saw you in London? — Gustav (@KongGustav) January 11, 2020

Thought that was jurgen klopp for a second there — Thomas Walsh (@ThomasWalsh) January 11, 2020

We live in a time where any great sporting team or achievement often get films made about them. Liverpool look set to deliver one of the greatest seasons in the modern era, so at least Klopp has a ready made movie star to play him when it comes along.