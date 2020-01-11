Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Tottenham will manage to hold Liverpool to a draw in today’s match.

The Reds have been absolutely dominant in the Premier League this season so far, securing 58 out of a possible 60 points. Liverpool play Tottenham today at the latter’s home ground. Spurs’ performances haven’t been very consistent this season as they are 7th in the Premier League table with 30 points, six behind the top four.

Nicholas feels that Jose Mourinho’s side can hand Liverpool their second winless result of the league, predicting a 1-1 draw. In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal forward wrote: “It is a cracking game. Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko are out. Jose Mourinho never makes injuries an excuse, but he knows they are in a struggle with the injuries, which he has come out and said. That sounds like an excuse! Liverpool are rolling along like a beautiful train.

Every player is thriving, but not everyone is playing brilliantly. Jurgen Klopp was spot on when he said they could improve. If the front three hit form at the same time they will blow teams away.”

Tottenham produced a pretty decent performance against Liverpool when the two sides faced at Anfield a few months back with the hosts winning 2-1. Spurs have a pretty good bunch of players but the absence of Harry Kane is a major blow for them.

Liverpool seem the favorites given their current form but beating Tottenham won’t be an easy task.