Al Sadd sporting director Muhammad Ghulam Al Balushi has reportedly confirmed that Xavi is in talks with Barcelona over a possible return as coach.

The 39-year-old joined the Qatari club in 2015 where he went on to end a glittering playing career, while he took up the coaching role last year to gain experience and open a new chapter in his life.

That all comes after firmly establishing himself as a Barcelona legend, making over 700 appearances for the senior side while winning a whole host of major honours including eight La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Now, it appears as though he could be on his way back to the Nou Camp, with Al Balushi revealing that negotiations are taking place between Xavi and Barcelona.

“There are negotiations between Xavi and Barcelona now and we wish him success wherever he goes,” he is quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

It’s added that the former midfielder is under contract with Al Sadd until June and so naturally the two parties will have to reach a deal to end that early if he does return to Spain, while it’s suggested that Barcelona officials are in Doha this weekend to try and reach an agreement to appoint their next coach.

It comes after they were defeated in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals by Atletico Madrid, while Valverde has been at the helm for two crushing exits from the Champions League in back-to-back seasons at the hands of Roma and Liverpool.

He has led them to two La Liga titles and domestic trophies during his stint, but ultimately it seems as though that might not be enough to save his job this time round as per the report above, with Xavi now seemingly emerging as a serious candidate to step in and replace him at Barcelona.

According to AS, a two-and-a-half-year deal is on the table for Xavi, and so it remains to be seen if he believes he’s ready and accepts, or turns it down and continues to prepare himself for such a huge job in the future.